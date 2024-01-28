Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.46. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.