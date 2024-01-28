Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.84

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.84 and last traded at $121.18, with a volume of 83716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.