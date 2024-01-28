Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 73,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 449,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,573,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $172.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $176.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.