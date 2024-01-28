Ashland (ASH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ashland to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ashland by 106.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 154,327 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at $13,756,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 26.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after acquiring an additional 126,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASH

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.