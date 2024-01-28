ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 61.2% in January

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AACG
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATA Creativity Global
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.