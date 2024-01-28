ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Shares Down 0.1%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 1,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

Institutional Trading of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 1,369.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 521.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $331,000.

About ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

