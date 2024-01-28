Atb Cap Markets Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $5.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.