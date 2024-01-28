Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 79.43%. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATMU. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,200 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,533.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Further Reading

