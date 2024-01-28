Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 406,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 510,530 shares.The stock last traded at $108.48 and had previously closed at $103.61.

The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Danske lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autoliv

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 43.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.