Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AVY opened at $201.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $204.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

