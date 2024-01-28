Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,885 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.54 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.62.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

