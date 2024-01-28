B. Riley Comments on Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BZH. Wedbush cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of BZH opened at $31.82 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $645.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3,734.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 195,565 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,740,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 82,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

