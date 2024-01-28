Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 174,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 181,752 shares.The stock last traded at $141.41 and had previously closed at $152.32.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

