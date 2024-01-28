BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.25

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.25 and traded as high as $60.55. BAE Systems shares last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 553,732 shares traded.

BAESY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

