Banco de Chile (BCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $647.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.07 million. On average, analysts expect Banco de Chile to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BCH opened at $22.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.43.

BCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

