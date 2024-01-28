Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.11

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.11 and traded as high as $31.83. Bancolombia shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 162,147 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Bancolombia Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.8835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,437,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

