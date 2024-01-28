Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,340 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 56.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of MRTX opened at $58.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $94,254.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $94,254.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,028 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

