Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 261,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $23.86 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

