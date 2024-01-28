Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period.

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

SEAS opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.83. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

