Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 124.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 854,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 428,942 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Health Catalyst from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $592.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

