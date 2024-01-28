Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $292.16 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $314.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.05 and a 200-day moving average of $256.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $5.7115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

