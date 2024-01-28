Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.42 Million Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CAE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CAE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of CAE opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

