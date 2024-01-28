Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.71 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

