Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.02 Million Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coursera were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of COUR opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at $49,363,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,363,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $191,911.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,813.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,173,990 shares of company stock worth $23,305,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

