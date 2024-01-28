Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Appian worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Appian in the second quarter worth approximately $7,851,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Appian by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Appian by 23.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 293,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $26,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,611,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,052,524 shares of company stock valued at $112,421,141. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 124.95% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

