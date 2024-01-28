Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,575 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $53,731.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $304,566. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $21.08 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMART Global

SMART Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.