Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 357 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Winmark were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 8.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $347.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.91. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.83. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $261.08 and a 52-week high of $451.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WINA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

