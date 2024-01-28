Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,267 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 892,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after buying an additional 864,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 770,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 526,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 490,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

ARLO stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $847.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

