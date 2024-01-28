Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,118 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 262.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SLCA opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.31.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

