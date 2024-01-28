Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 3%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 84,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 36,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Banxa from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$29.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

