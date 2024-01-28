Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 3%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 84,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 36,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Banxa from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
