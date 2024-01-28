Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Trading Down 20%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 640,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 285,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belmont Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.28.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

