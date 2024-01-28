Berenberg Bank Cuts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 850

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 850 ($10.80) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

STJ stock opened at GBX 670.80 ($8.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 663.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 775.63. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 597.18 ($7.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,310 ($16.65).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.