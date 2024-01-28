Berenberg Bank Cuts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 850

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 850 ($10.80) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
STJ stock opened at GBX 670.80 ($8.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 663.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 775.63. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 597.18 ($7.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,310 ($16.65).
St. James’s Place Company Profile
