BMO Capital Markets Raises Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $101.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BX. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

