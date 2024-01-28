BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading 0% Higher

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.64. 3,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 13,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKUI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

