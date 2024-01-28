Boston Properties (BXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boston Properties Price Performance
Shares of BXP stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Properties
Boston Properties Company Profile
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Esports
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.