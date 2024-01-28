Bowleven’s (BLVN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Bowleven Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of LON:BLVN opened at GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bowleven has a 52-week low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

