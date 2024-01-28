Bowleven’s (BLVN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Bowleven Stock Down 20.0 %
Shares of LON:BLVN opened at GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bowleven has a 52-week low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.49.
Bowleven Company Profile
