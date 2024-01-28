Brian J. Comstock Sells 2,500 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

