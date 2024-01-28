Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $343.23 million, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -234.48%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

