Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 569,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.70 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

