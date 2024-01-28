Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) PT at $83.40

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $80.92 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 115,355 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

