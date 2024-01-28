Brokerages Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Target Price at $85.86

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.86.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 46.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWRD opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

