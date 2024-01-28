Brokerages Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Price Target at C$71.25

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.25.

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$455,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,087. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$90.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.34. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$77.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C($734.00) million for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

