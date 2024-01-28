Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) PT at $39.80

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CG stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.