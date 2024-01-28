Brokerages Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Price Target at $115.38

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Workiva alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workiva

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,796 shares of company stock valued at $704,370 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,953,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,950,000 after buying an additional 63,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 4.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,094,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 83,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,836,000 after purchasing an additional 126,094 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Stock Performance

Workiva stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.69. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Workiva has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.