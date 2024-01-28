Brokers Offer Predictions for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for AssetMark Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMK opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.09.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $190.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetMark Financial

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,152.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.