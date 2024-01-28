Brokers Offer Predictions for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for AssetMark Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.
AssetMark Financial Stock Performance
NYSE AMK opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.09.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $190.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AssetMark Financial
In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,152.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AssetMark Financial
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.