Brokers Offer Predictions for NuStar Energy L.P.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2,390.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

