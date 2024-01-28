Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.76% of Brookline Bancorp worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,623,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,481 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKL. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

