Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bruker

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.