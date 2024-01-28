Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Down 11.8%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.86. 102,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 92,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $87.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 70.22% and a negative net margin of 127.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Burning Rock Biotech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 479,375 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 667,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

