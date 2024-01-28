BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,725 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $82.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

